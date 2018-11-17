Vesalainen was recalled by the Jets on Friday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Vesalainen was considering heading back to Europe to play in the KHL since he has an out clause in his NHL contract, but he'll stick around after the call up. According to Orlesky, the 19-year-old winger can still head to Europe if he's reassigned. A first-round pick in 2017, Vesalainen has three goals and eight points with AHL Manitoba this year. His next chance to play with the Jets could be Friday against the Sabres, and it appears he'll join the team for their upcoming road trip starting Monday in Vancouver.