Vesalainen was designated for the taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
This move opens a roster spot for Pierre-Luc Dubois (groin) to be activated from injured reserve. Vesalainen has recorded an assist, three hosts on net and five hits across eight NHL games this year.
