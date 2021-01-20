Vesalainen was assigned to Winnipeg's taxi squad Wednesday.
Vesalainen doesn't need to clear waivers, so he'll likely continue to bounce up and down between the main roster and taxi squad unless injuries pave the way for him to take a consistent spot in the lineup. He played five NHL games in 2018-19, but Vesalainen hasn't made an appearance at the top level since.
