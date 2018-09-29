Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Presenting strong case to play in NHL
Vesalainen has a good chance of cracking the Opening Night roster with the Jets, writes Murat Ates of The Athletic.
The Jets have played their final preseason game, and the fact that Vesalainen is still practicing with the big club four days ahead of the regular-season opener is a strong indication that the Finnish winger prospect is assured a roster spot. Selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Vasalainen is just 19 years old, and he'd almost certainly claim a bottom-six role in the NHL, so temper your expectations for now.
