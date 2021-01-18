Vesalainen was called up from the taxi squad Monday.
Vesalainen wasn't active for Thursday's game against Calgary and he could serve as an extra body again Monday against the Maple Leafs. The 21-year-old winger had 30 points in 60 AHL games last season but did not appear in an NHL contest.
