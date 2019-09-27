Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Reassigned to minors

Vesalainen was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Vesalainen split time between the KHL and AHL last season, making 31 appearances for Helsinki Jokerit in which he registered six goals and 11 helpers. The 20-year-old's transition to North America seems to have gone smoothly, as he notched 13 points in 22 games with Manitoba. The Finn was expected to compete for a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night, but instead will start the year in the minors.