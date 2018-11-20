Vesalainen was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

With his demotion, speculation will no doubt start to grow regarding whether Vesalainen will utilize the release clause in his contract to head overseas and play in the KHL. The winger has tallied eight points in as many games for the Moose, but may not be happy playing in North America's No. 2 league.