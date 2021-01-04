Vesalainen returned to the Jets from loan with Finnish club HPK, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Vesalainen enjoyed a successful stint with HPK, posting four goals and four assists over 10 games. The 2017 first-round pick is aiming to make the big club out of training camp, but he'll likely start the year with AHL Manitoba. Over 60 minor-league games last year, Vesalainen posted 12 goals and 18 assists.