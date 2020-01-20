Play

Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Rises to big club

The Jets recalled Vesalainen from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Vesalainen has been solid in the minor-league ranks, accruing 22 points through 44 games, and his services are needed at the top level with Adam Lowry (upper body) facing a long-term absence. The Jets have 12 healthy forwards without Vesalainen, so we'll have to wait until morning skate before knowing if he plays in Tuesday's matchup versus the Hurricanes.

