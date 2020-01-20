Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Rises to big club
The Jets recalled Vesalainen from AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Vesalainen has been solid in the minor-league ranks, accruing 22 points through 44 games, and his services are needed at the top level with Adam Lowry (upper body) facing a long-term absence. The Jets have 12 healthy forwards without Vesalainen, so we'll have to wait until morning skate before knowing if he plays in Tuesday's matchup versus the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.