Vesalainen was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday.
With the Jets off until Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him dropped from the active roster in order to give the Jets some cap savings. He'll almost certainly be back on the active roster prior to puck drop Tuesday.
