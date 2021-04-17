Vesalainen was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Vesalainen hasn't appeared in an NHL game since Feb. 16. The 21-year-old has one assist in eight games and will likely continue to be a healthy scratch.
