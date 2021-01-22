Vesalainen will be in the lineup against the Senators on Saturday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports, which means he will be promoted from the taxi squad prior to puck drop.

Vesalainen will get his first appearance of the season thanks to injuries to Patrik Laine (upper body) and Nate Thompson (lower body). The 21-year-old Vesalainen should be expected to fill a fourth-line role in Saturday's clash but could make a push for more responsibilities throughout the season.