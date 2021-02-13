Vesalainen was promoted from the taxi squad Saturday.
Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Senators, so Vesalainen will draw into the lineup. He doesn't have a set line because the Jets are rolling out just 11 forwards.
