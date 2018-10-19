Vesalainen was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.

Considering the Jets didn't promote another player -- combined with the fact the Moose are in action at home Friday -- the demotion for Vesalainen is likely temporary ahead of Saturday's matchup with Arizona. Whether the winger can reclaim his spot in the lineup from Brendan Lemieux is another story. The youngster Vesalainen has one assist in his first five games, which is actually decent production considering he was averaging a mere 6:50 of ice time per game. Until he can secure a more prominent role, the Finn is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value.