Jets' Kristian Vesalainen: Shipped down to minors
Vesalainen was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Friday.
Considering the Jets didn't promote another player -- combined with the fact the Moose are in action at home Friday -- the demotion for Vesalainen is likely temporary ahead of Saturday's matchup with Arizona. Whether the winger can reclaim his spot in the lineup from Brendan Lemieux is another story. The youngster Vesalainen has one assist in his first five games, which is actually decent production considering he was averaging a mere 6:50 of ice time per game. Until he can secure a more prominent role, the Finn is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...