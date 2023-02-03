Vesalainen has signed a one-year extension with HIFK of the Finnish liiga Friday, David Minuk of Illegal Curve reports.

Vesalainen was selected in the first round --24th overall-- in 2017 and spent parts of three seasons with the Jets from 2018 until 2022. Vesalainen inked a one-year deal in the offseason with Malmo of the Swedish League but went to his native Finland earlier in the season when things did not work out in Malmo. The Jets retained his rights as they tendered him an offer during the summer of 2022. He has nine goals and 17 points in 24 games with HIFK Helsinki after picking up only a goal and two assists in 15 games in Sweden.