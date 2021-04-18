Vesalainen was promoted to the active roster on an emergency basis Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Vesalainen ultimately served as a healthy scratch in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers. His bouncing between levels will likely end when Blake Wheeler (concussion) is ready to return.
