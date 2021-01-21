Vesalainen was called up to the Jets' active roster from the taxi squad Thursday.
Vesalainen will likely be continuously moved between levels throughout the year in order to save the Jets some cap space. The 21-year-old winger likely will be a healthy scratch against Ottawa on Thursday even factoring in the absence of Patrik Laine (upper body).
