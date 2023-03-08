Capobianco (illness) returned to practice Wednesday but is expected to be a healthy scratch versus Minnesota, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Capobianco has played in just three of the Jets' 27 games since the calendar flipped to 2023, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him once again serving as a healthy scratch. Without a clear path to regular minutes, Capobianco figures to remain a relative non-factor in fantasy contests moving forward.