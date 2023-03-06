Capobianco is feeling under the weather and will be unavailable Monday against San Jose, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.
Capobianco has provided two goals, 10 shots on goal, four blocks and nine hits in 10 appearances with the Jets this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Nate Schmidt, who was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 7-5 win over Edmonto.
