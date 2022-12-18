Capobianco scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Capobianco played for the first time since Nov. 19, replacing Nate Schmidt (upper body) on the third pairing. At 5:30 of the second period, Capobianco cashed in off a faceoff win for his first goal and point as a Jet, and it stood as the game-winning tally. The 25-year-old has added four shots on net, a plus-2 rating and nine hits in four outings this season, but he may have to compete with Ville Heinola (illness) for playing time during Schmidt's absence, which is expected to last at least four weeks.