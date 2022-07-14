Capobianco signed a two-year, $1.525 million contract with the Jets on Thursday.

Capobianco's deal is two-way in 2022-23 and one-way in 2023-24. The 24-year-old defenseman had nine points in 45 games with the Coyotes last season, finally earning a semi-regular spot in the lineup. Given the structure of his deal, he'll likely see time at AHL Manitoba in the upcoming season.