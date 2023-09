Capobianco will not be in the lineup against Calgary on Wednesday due to a groin injury, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Capobianco can't afford to miss any time as he remains in a battle for a spot in the lineup. If the defenseman does miss a significant chunk of time, it could open up a roster spot for the likes of Logan Stanley. Even if Capobianco does make the Opening Night roster, he almost certainly will serve primarily as the club's seventh blueliner.