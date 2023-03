Capobianco netted a goal in Saturday's 7-5 win over Edmonton.

Capobianco provided his second goal and point in 10 games with the Jets this season. Although the 25-year-old has been healthy, he drew into the lineup Saturday for the first time since Jan. 30. Capobianco logged just 10:32 of ice time against Edmonton after averaging 12:08 over his first nine contests. His role with Winnipeg likely needs to grow substantially before Capobianco will be on many fantasy managers' radar.