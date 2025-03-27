Connor wasn't at practice Thursday to attend to a family matter, John Lu of TSN reports.

Connor's absence from practice raises doubts regarding his availability to face the Devils on Friday, though the team hasn't provided a more concrete update. If Connor were to miss out, it would likely mean a promotion to the top line for either Nikolaj Ehlers or Mason Appleton. For his part, the 28-year-old Connor needs three more goals to reach the 40-goal threshold for only the second time in his nine-year NHL career.