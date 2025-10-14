Connor had an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Connor found his running mate Mark Scheifele on an empty-net tally to help cement Winnipeg's lead. The 28-year-old Connor is up to three goals and two assists through three games. Fresh off signing an eight-year, $96 million contract extension last week, Connor is showing the necessary signs for a run at his first 100-point season, a mark he missed by three points a year ago. He has points in all three contests in 2025-26 and has fired 11 shots on target in that span. If he can stay healthy, Connor has the potential to finish the season among the leaders in points again.