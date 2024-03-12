Connor scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Connor struck at the midpoint of the third period for the final goal of the game. He's been effective lately with eight goals and seven assists over his last 13 contests. The 27-year-old winger is up to 27 tallies, 45 points, 169 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 48 appearances. While a knee injury cost him a large chunk of the season, he's still a safe bet to secure his sixth 30-goal campaign in the last seven years.