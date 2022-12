Connor registered two assists in a 4-2 win against Vancouver on Thursday.

Connor's two helpers came on Winnipeg power plays. He has 15 goals and 41 points in 36 contests this season, including 16 points with the man advantage. The 26-year-old is on Winnipeg's top power-play unit and entered the contest averaging 3:20 of ice time this season in that role. He's likely to hold onto his position with the man advantage, which should help him maintain his offensive pace.