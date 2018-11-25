Jets' Kyle Connor: Another four-point effort
Connor collected four assists in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Blues.
He and Bryan Little got the helpers on every one of Patrik Laine's four even-strength goals on the night, although they were shut out of his power-play marker. The 21-year-old continues to make the most of a regular shift with Laine, and Connor now has an eye-popping four goals and 13 points in his last eight games.
