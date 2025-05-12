Connor netted a goal on a game-high six shots and doled out two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

This was Connor's first goal in five games, and it also marked the first time he has found the scoresheet in this series. The left-shot winger's production will need to increase in order for the Jets to overcome a 2-1 series deficit, but the same could be said for the rest of his teammates, as Connor leads the club in playoff scoring by a margin of five points. Connor has five goals, eight assists (three with the man advantage) and a plus-1 rating while averaging 22:20 of ice time over 10 postseason contests.