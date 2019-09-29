Jets' Kyle Connor: Back with seven-year deal

Connor and the Jets have agreed to a seven-year extension, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

While the exact details of the contract are not yet known, Friedman reports the AAV will be north of $7 million. It looks like Connor benefited from waiting an extra few days considering teammate Patrik Laine got only $13.5 million over two years. Connor should be ready for Thursday's season opener against the Rangers.