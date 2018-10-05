Connor registered two points in Thursday's 5-1 win over St. Louis.

On the heels of a breakout sophomore campaign, the 21-year-old winger wasted no time opening his 2018-19 account. Moving forward, points should continue finding Connor, especially considering his place on Winnipeg's second power-play unit. Given the winger's dynamic playmaking ability, there's little reason to doubt he won't eclipse 60 points in his third NHL season.