Jets' Kyle Connor: Bags one of each in loss

Connor found the scoresheet twice in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Make it six goals in five games for Connor, who now has 33 on the year, to go along with 30 assists, in 76 games. After scoring midway through the third period, cutting the deficit to three goals in the process, the 22-year-old found the scoresheet again, this time assisting on Patrick Laine's power-play goal. Coming on the heels of a four-point performance last Saturday, Monday's showing gives Connor six points in his last two games.