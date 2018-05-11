Jets' Kyle Connor: Bags two apples in Game 7 win
Connor dished out two helpers in Thursday's 5-1 Game 7 win over the Predators.
Both of Connor's assists came on goals by linemate Mark Scheifele, the second of which was an empty-netter. After recording just three helpers without a goal over his first nine playoff appearances, Connor's picked up the pace dramatically with two goals and three assists in his last three contests.
