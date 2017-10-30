Connor contributed a pair of helpers in Sunday's blowout victory over the Penguins.

Connor is skating on the first line with Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele and took full advantage Sunday. The 20-year-old has four points in five games since being recalled from the minors and has the talent to warrant a look in fantasy right now. Connor is skating on the first power-play unit and could really make some noise if he sticks in his current role. Keep an eye out.