Jets' Kyle Connor: Bags two assists on top line
Connor contributed a pair of helpers in Sunday's blowout victory over the Penguins.
Connor is skating on the first line with Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele and took full advantage Sunday. The 20-year-old has four points in five games since being recalled from the minors and has the talent to warrant a look in fantasy right now. Connor is skating on the first power-play unit and could really make some noise if he sticks in his current role. Keep an eye out.
