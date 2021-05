Connor scored twice in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Connor has four goals and two assists in his last three games after snapping a seven-game drought. The 24-year-old winger ended the regular season with 26 tallies, 50 points, 166 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 56 contests. His line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler (two assists each Friday) has been hot to finish the season and should function as the Jets' top trio in the postseason.