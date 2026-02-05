Connor scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

This was Connor's 25th goal of the season, a mark he's reached in each of the last nine seasons. The 29-year-old winger is at 64 points (14 on the power play), 185 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 56 appearances. Connor remains a bright spot for the Jets, and he'll join Team USA at the Olympics with the momentum of a five-game, six-point streak.