Connor collected three assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

The 28-year-old winger did what he could to keep the Jets in the game, but Connor's efforts weren't quite enough. It's his third multi-point performance in the last five games, and after posting a career-high 97 points in 2024-25, Connor is aiming for triple digits in 2025-26 -- through 22 contests, he's racked up 11 goals and 28 points.