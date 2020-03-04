Jets' Kyle Connor: Carries offense in win

Connor registered two goals and an assist with four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Connor figured in on every Winnipeg goal and picked up one point each at even strength, on the power play and shorthanded. He opened the scoring with 6:01 left in the first period and set up a Tucker Poolman short-handed effort just over two minutes later. Connor closed out the scoring on the power play early in the second with his 35th goal of the season. The 23-year-old has found the net in three straight games and his big night put him at exactly 70 points on the year.