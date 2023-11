Connor scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Connor's two tallies put him at 13 for the year, which has him in a tie with Auston Matthews for the NHL lead. Two of Connor's three points came on the power play Tuesday. The winger has four multi-point efforts over six games in November. He's up to 20 points (eight on the power play), 67 shots and a minus-4 rating through 15 appearances overall.