Connor registered two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 4.

Connor had a hand in both of Logan Stanley's second-period tallies Monday. The 24-year-old Connor did his part fairly well in the postseason with seven points and 28 shots on net through eight contests. The winger will make for a solid early-to-mid round pick in fantasy drafts in the fall after he scored 26 goals and added 24 assists in 56 regular-season games this year.