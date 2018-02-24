Jets' Kyle Connor: Continues heater against Blues
Connor scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Friday's 4-0 win over St. Louis.
The rookie has now collected seven goals and four assists through his past 11 contests, which includes four tallies through his past four games. Conner is back to skating in all situations with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, and the trio has combined for an impressive 4.3 goals per 60 minutes through 530:43 of shared ice time this season.
