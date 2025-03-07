Connor scored a goal and added an assist in Winnipeg's 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Connor has five points (one goal, four assists) on his three-game streak, and he has six goals and 12 assists -- along with 49 shots -- in his last 13 games. Connor leads the surging Jets with 78 points and 46 assists, and he sits in a tie with David Pastrnak for fourth on the NHL scoring list. Connor is probably one of the most underrated superstars in the NHL -- he has no hardware to his name, other than two All-Star nods (2022, 2024).