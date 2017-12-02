Connor potted two goals -- including a power-play tally -- on five shots to the detriment of the Golden Knights in Friday's 7-4 home win.

The Jets had no trouble slicing through the attacking zone to pepper AHL-caliber backstop Max Lagace in this one, and now Connor has five multi-point outings to his name this season. Better yet, don't expect his top-six role to change with Winnipeg currently sitting atop the Central Division standings. It's probably too late to use the inexperienced card to buy low on Connor, so hopefully you either drafted him or picked him up when he started the year with a goal and an assist through his first two games. He's the real deal on that top line with offensive stalwarts Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler.