Connor had a goal and an assist on the power play in Saturday's 4-2 win over Montreal. He also had five shots on net and two PIM.

Connor's rocket of a pass set up Gabriel Vilardi for the Jets' first goal that tied the game at one apiece midway through the first period. He then scored one himself in the second. It was the fifth time in six games he's landed on the scoresheet, including three outings with multiple points. Connor, who has nine points in the last six appearances, leads Winnipeg with 17 goals (seven on the power play) and 38 points.