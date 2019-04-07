Jets' Kyle Connor: Contributes two points in finale
Connor lit the lamp and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.
Connor extended his career highs to 34 goals and 66 points this season. The 22-year-old kicked his game into gear toward the end of the season with 13 points and 32 shots on net over the final 11 games. Next up is first-round matchup versus the Blues, who Connor has scored a goal and six assists against in four games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...