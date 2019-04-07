Jets' Kyle Connor: Contributes two points in finale

Connor lit the lamp and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.

Connor extended his career highs to 34 goals and 66 points this season. The 22-year-old kicked his game into gear toward the end of the season with 13 points and 32 shots on net over the final 11 games. Next up is first-round matchup versus the Blues, who Connor has scored a goal and six assists against in four games this season.

