Connor scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Blues.

Connor lit the lamp for the fourth time this season, but it was his first marker since Oct. 14 to snap a three-game goal drought. He finished with a plus-1 rating and a shot on goal in 18:56 of ice time. Connor is averaging a point-per-game through six outings, a pace he should be able to sustain while featuring on Winnipeg's first line and top power-play unit.