Connor notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Connor set up Mark Scheifele on the Jets' lone goal of the game. Connor has a goal, an assist, seven shots and three hits through two games this season. The offense is nothing new for the winger, but he set a career high with 32 hits last year, so he shouldn't be expected to continue throwing his body around much as the year progresses.