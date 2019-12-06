Jets' Kyle Connor: Delivers assist
Connor notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Connor enjoyed the home-and-home series with the Stars, posting four points in the two games. The 22-year-old winger is up to 25 points and 100 shots through 29 games this season. He's somewhat overshadowed by the Jets' other big point producers, but Connor can both score and assist regularly, making him a valuable asset in fantasy.
