Jets' Kyle Connor: Deposits 100th career goal

Connor netted a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Connor put the Jets ahead 2-1 just 34 seconds after Logan Shaw got the Jets on the board in the second period. The tally was Connor's 100th in his career, a mark he achieved in 245 games. The winger is on a three-game point streak (three goals, one assist). He's racked up a career-high 67 points as well as 225 shots and a plus-1 rating in 67 contests this year.