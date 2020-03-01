Jets' Kyle Connor: Deposits 100th career goal
Connor netted a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Connor put the Jets ahead 2-1 just 34 seconds after Logan Shaw got the Jets on the board in the second period. The tally was Connor's 100th in his career, a mark he achieved in 245 games. The winger is on a three-game point streak (three goals, one assist). He's racked up a career-high 67 points as well as 225 shots and a plus-1 rating in 67 contests this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.