Connor tallied a goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Connor leads the Jets with 22 goals on the season, plus he has that same number of helpers through 46 contests. The Michigan native finished last season with more points than games played (73 vs. 71) and he's been as advertised in the abbreviated 2021 campaign. A rematch with the Maple Leafs looms for Connor and Co. this Saturday.